Man (65) charged with attempted murder of doctor stabbed in medical unit

A 65-YEAR-OLD MAN has been charged with the attempted murder of a doctor who was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Health Service Executive (HSE) facility in Dublin on Friday morning.

The incident occurred at around 9am at a Dublin 8 facility operating daily and predominantly providing care for people in the homeless sector with mental health issues.

Fionnbarra Ó Tuama, of George’s Hill Apartments, Halston Street, Dublin 7, was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with the attempted murder of Dr Kevin Kilbride on 30 October, at the HSE Daycare Medical Clinic 9, Ushers Island, Dublin 8.

He appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.

Detective Garda Mark Dennehy gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution, saying the accused “made no reply” when the offence was put to him just before 9pm on Friday.

Due to the nature of the charge, the accused could not apply for bail, as an application must be made in the High Court. As a result, he was immediately remanded in custody.

Advertisement

Ó Tuama will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday. He has yet to indicate a plea.

Defence counsel Andrea Callan, instructed by solicitor Patrick Carty, told Judge Finan that she had explained the situation to her client. She added that a bail application would be made, but it would have to go to another forum.

Legal aid was granted. Callan said her client was a suitable candidate as he had lived in supported living and received social welfare.

Judge Finan agreed that he met the threshold for eligibility and acceded to a defence request to direct psychiatric and medical attention for Ó Tuama in custody.

Dressed in a blue jumper, white pants and black shoes, the accused sat silently for the two-minute hearing. He spoke only to his barrister to confirm his next court date before he was led out of the courtroom.

Clinic staff alerted emergency services, prompting a response from local gardaí based at Kevin Street station, along with members of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

The injured doctor, in his 50s, who works within Dublin’s homeless services, received immediate medical attention from attending gardaí at the scene before being rushed to St James’s Hospital, where he is receiving ongoing medical treatment for serious injuries.