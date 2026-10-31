Lunny was a talented melody writer and was considered central to the revival of traditional music as he produced 17 albums on his record label Mulligan Records.
Newbridge

Funeral of Irish traditional musician Dónal Lunny to take place

His funeral will be held at St Conleth’s Parish Church in Newbridge, Co Kildare.
7.24am, 31 Oct 2026
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THE FUNERAL OF Irish traditional musician Dónal Lunny is to take place this morning.

Lunny died at the age of 79 after being diagnosed with cancer.

His funeral is scheduled for St Conleth’s Parish Church in Newbridge, Co Kildare, at 11am.

His relatives appealed to well-wishers and fans to join the service by livestream as capacity in the church is limited to family and close friends.

An online funeral notice said: “Irish wild flowers, autumn leaves and stones in lieu of flowers.”

It added: “In Dónal’s memory, his family would also like to encourage people throughout the world (including the moon!) to play and share music with friends and family this weekend, celebrating the joy and connection that Dónal’s music brought to so many.”

Public books of condolence were opened at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge and Kildare County Council’s offices.

Lunny toured worldwide after rising to prominence in the Rakes of Kildare band alongside Christy Moore and his brother Frank.

He went on to play in bands such as Planxty, Moving Hearts, the Bothy Band and Coolfin.

Born in Tullamore, Co Offaly, Lunny was a multi-instrumentalist but was best known for his mastery of the bouzouki.

He was a talented melody writer and was considered central to the revival of traditional music as he produced 17 albums on his record label Mulligan Records.

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