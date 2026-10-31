O hEochagain at the launch of TG4’s Autumn Schedule last year. Rolling News
brain surgery

TG4's Hector Ó hEochagáin opens up about frightening surgery to remove brain tumour

Ó hEochagáin developed a pituitary tumour, which one in 10 will experience in their lifetime.
2.28pm, 31 Oct 2026
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TG4 PRESENTER HECTOR Ó hEochagáin has opened up about his recent brain surgery to remove a tumour after 15 years. 

Ó hEochagáin said he underwent brain surgery over the summer to have a pituitary tumour removed, something the presenter has lived with for over a decade. 

Located at the base of the brain, the pituitary gland plays a vital role in regulating hormones, metabolism and thyroid function.

About one in 10 people will develop a pituitary tumour in their lifetime but most of these tumours are small, benign, and never cause symptoms or require removal.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor Show, the TG4 presenter said he had a 6mm growth on that part of the brain, which he had previously managed with injections.

He decided to get the tumour removed as it “was just acting the maggot, doing certain things to the body. It was changing hormones, hormones that we need every day to function”.

He noted that he was frightened after being told the procedure would involve going through the nose and drilling into the skull.

“I hadn’t discussed it with anyone else. My family knew about it. My wife knew about it. But I just kept it private,” he said.

Screenshot 2026-10-31 at 14.19.34 Ó hEochagáin with podcast co-costs Tommy Tiernan and Laurita Blewitt. Instagram Instagram

After a couple of months of recovery, Ó hEochagáin said he now feels good despite being worried about the long-term effects.

When he eventually opened up about the experience, he said he received messages of support. 

“So many people have got in touch with me saying my daughter’s just had the surgery. My 16-year-old boy had a tumour on his pituitary. I’m getting emails from people all over the all over the country, and a few emails from America and Australia of people going, thanks for talking about pituitary surgery, Hector”, he said. 

Ó hEochagáin has just launched his latest book Irish words for every occasion, which focuses on the use of conversational Irish. 

He also co-hosts The Tommy, Hector and Laurita podcast alongside Tommy Tiernan and Laurita Blewitt. 

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