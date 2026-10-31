Greyhound Waste Recycling Facility in Clondalkin. Rolling News
Clondalkin

Gardaí identify man whose body was discovered at recycling centre

The body was found at the plant in Clondalkin shortly before 1am on 24 October.
4.47pm, 31 Oct 2026
6.9k
4

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of a man’s body at a waste recycling centre in Dublin have confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The human remains were found at the plant in Clondalkin shortly before 1am on 24 October. 

In a statement, gardaí said that they believe the body was at the facility for a number of days. 

Following the public appeals for information including an appeal with a description of clothing worn by the deceased investigating gardaí received a number of contacts which provided a definite line of enquiry and possible identification.

Following the results of DNA analysis, the identification has now been confirmed.

The family of the deceased have been informed, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support them.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in our enquiries.

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie