Gardaí identify man whose body was discovered at recycling centre

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of a man’s body at a waste recycling centre in Dublin have confirmed the identity of the deceased.

The human remains were found at the plant in Clondalkin shortly before 1am on 24 October.

In a statement, gardaí said that they believe the body was at the facility for a number of days.

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Following the public appeals for information including an appeal with a description of clothing worn by the deceased investigating gardaí received a number of contacts which provided a definite line of enquiry and possible identification.

Following the results of DNA analysis, the identification has now been confirmed.

The family of the deceased have been informed, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support them.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in our enquiries.