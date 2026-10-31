Gardaí identify man whose body was discovered at recycling centre

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GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of a man’s body at a waste recycling centre in Dublin have confirmed the identity of the deceased.
The human remains were found at the plant in Clondalkin shortly before 1am on 24 October.
In a statement, gardaí said that they believe the body was at the facility for a number of days.
Following the public appeals for information including an appeal with a description of clothing worn by the deceased investigating gardaí received a number of contacts which provided a definite line of enquiry and possible identification.
Following the results of DNA analysis, the identification has now been confirmed.
The family of the deceased have been informed, and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support them.
A file will now be prepared for the coroner.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in our enquiries.
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