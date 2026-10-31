The man was found unresponsive at approximately 9.35am. alamy
Kildare

Investigation after man (30s) dies in garda custody

The incident has been referred to Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman.
5.17pm, 31 Oct 2026
3.3k

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man in garda custody in Kildare Garda Station this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive at approximately 9.35am.

Gardaí provided medical assistance at the scene.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

As required by Section 203 of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024, the incident has been referred to Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

In a statement, Fiosrú said its “on-call team of investigators attended the scene and its independent investigation is ongoing”. 

“In line with its statutory remit, Fiosrú’s investigation relates to incidents involving contact with gardaí where a member of the public has died or been seriously injured.

“A referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing. Instead, it means that Fiosrú should independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether the act or omission of a garda or gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”, it added. 

 

 

  

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie