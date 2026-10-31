Investigation after man (30s) dies in garda custody

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a man in garda custody in Kildare Garda Station this morning.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found unresponsive at approximately 9.35am.

Gardaí provided medical assistance at the scene.

The man was subsequently pronounced dead.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

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As required by Section 203 of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024, the incident has been referred to Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman.

In a statement, Fiosrú said its “on-call team of investigators attended the scene and its independent investigation is ongoing”.

“In line with its statutory remit, Fiosrú’s investigation relates to incidents involving contact with gardaí where a member of the public has died or been seriously injured.

“A referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing. Instead, it means that Fiosrú should independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether the act or omission of a garda or gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person”, it added.