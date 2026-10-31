'Disturbing' display of severed pigs' heads found in popular park

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are investigating after severed pigs’ heads were found in Kilbroney Park in Co Down on the morning of Halloween.

The heads have since been removed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they’re “keeping an open mind as to the motivation” of the act, and are considering all potential lines of enquiry.

“We also continue to liaise with the local council,” they said.

Kilbroney in Rostrevor, once a country estate, is a popular forest park with walking and cycling trails, as well as various amenities, including a playground, tennis courts and a café.

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Local councillor Mark Gibbons described the display as “disturbing and disgusting”.

“Leaving real pigs’ heads in Kilbroney Park is vile, sickening and utterly disgraceful,” he said.

“Halloween is no excuse for such a revolting act.”

He went on to say that the space is used by family and children, and whoever is responsible “should be ashamed”.

“Imagine a child seeing this?,” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 326 31/10/26.

Members of the public can also submit information online using the non-emergency reporting form on the PSNI website.