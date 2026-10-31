Kildare fire crew attacked as public urged to behave responsibly this Halloween

KILDARE FIREFIGHTERS HAVE appealed to the public to behave responsibly this Halloween after one of their crews was attacked with stones, rocks and other projectiles on Friday night.

The incident resulted in one member of staff being injured and a fire appliance sustaining damage, including a smashed window.

In a statement on social media, the fire service said the damage would mean the appliance would have to be taken out of service for repairs.

“This is not just damage to a fire engine. This is an attack on the very people who are there to protect our communities,” the statement said.

Firefighters warned that when an appliance is attacked, crews may be forced to withdraw from an incident to protect themselves.

The appeal comes as firefighters prepare for what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year.

The service urged parents, guardians and young people to be mindful of the dangers associated with bonfires, fireworks and antisocial behaviour.

“What might seem like a moment of fun can have life-changing consequences,” the statement said.

Firefighters also reminded the public that the next emergency call could involve someone’s home, family or loved ones.

The service acknowledged that the majority of people in local communities respect and support emergency crews, but warned that the actions of a small minority can have serious consequences for everyone.

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They appealed to the public to allow firefighters to carry out their duties safely and return home to their families at the end of each call.

Live Map

Meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade said it is expecting hundreds of calls this evening due to incidents involving bonfires and fireworks.

In advance of Halloween, Dublin Fire Brigade said it was already dealing with fires across the city and country.

Dolphins Barn firefighters were called to a car driven into a bonfire on Friday.

Working closely with An Garda Síochána, they were able to prevent the fire from damaging nearby property.

The incident which occured near Dolphin's Barn in Dublin. Instagram Instagram

Dublin Fire Brigade has issued a live map for Halloween night, allowing the public to track incidents within their area.

The service noted that last Halloween it received than 200 fire-related calls before 8pm alone.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said “Our firefighter/paramedics want to enjoy Halloween as much as you do” as they urged the public to “respect all emergency services and council crews.”

“Above all else, stay safe and sound, and if there is imminent danger to life or property, dial 999 or 112.”

Dublin Fire Brigade has published a list of warnings and safety tips here.