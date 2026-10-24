Body of a man found at waste recycling plant in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the discovery of a man’s body at a waste recycling facility in Dublin.

The human remains were found at the plant in Clondalkin shortly before 1am. Sources have said, at the moment, gardaí are treating the find as suspicious.

Gardaí have launched a significant investigation into the incident, with detectives from Lucan and Ronanstown involved.

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A garda spokeswoman has confirmed that the scene is sealed off, and they are awaiting a forensic examination before moving the body.

“The body remains at the scene and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct a technical examination. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will take place.

“A Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation. An incident room has been established at Ronanstown Garda Station.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” she said.