Driver caught doing 105kph in a 50kph zone, as gardaí ramp up roads policing for bank holiday

A DRIVER WAS caught going 105kph in a 50kph zone this weekend, as gardaí carried out a special roads policing operation for the bank holiday.

Since Thursday, two people have died in collisions, bringing the total number of road fatalities so far this year to 153.

Meanwhile, just over 1,570 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first two days of the operation.

One driver was going 105kph in a 50kph zone on the Monread Road in Naas, Co Kildare.

Another was going 93kph in a 60kph zone on the L3976 at Tankardstown in Ballylinan, Co Laois.

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Other notable speeds detected since Thursday include:

111kph in an 80kph zone on the R147, Commons of Lloyd, Kells, Meath.

156kph in a 100kph zone on the N4, Lecarrow, Ballinafad, Sligo.

Meanwhile, gardaí arrested 40 people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

More than 200 drivers were found to be holding a mobile phone while driving or not wearing a seatbelt.

An Garda Síochána is urging road users to be mindful of and take extra care around vulnerable road users, in particular pedestrians and cyclists.

“Cyclists and pedestrians should ensure they are clearly visible in darker conditions and always observe their surroundings,” a spokesperson said.

“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone.”

The specialised policing operation will continue into Monday.