Status Orange warnings in six counties as severe wind and rain set in

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LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago
HEAVY RAIN AND wind have set in, particularly in the west of the country, today as Storm Boelo takes hold.
The public are being urged to take caution, especially when using the roads, and prepare for potential impacts like flooding and fallen trees.
Met Éireann has issued multiple weather warnings for throughout the weekend:
In the five counties covered by the Status Orange wind warning starting this afternoon, Met Éireann expects there to be gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts.
The forecaster has warned there could be damage to structures that are already weak, as well as to power lines.
So far there have been some outages, but a limited number of customers have been affected. To get real-time information on an outage in your area, check the ESB website.
Dublin Airport said that, as of midday, five outbound flights and four inbound flights were cancelled by airlines due to weather issues.
“Winds are forecast to increase as the day goes on, which may lead to some further disruption,” it said in a post on X.
“Passengers should travel to the airport as normal – 2 hours before short-haul, 3 hours before long-haul – and keep in direct contact with their airline for latest updates regarding the status of their flight.”
Halloween festivities have been called off in some areas as a result of the weather.
A children’s event called ‘Trick or Treat in the City’, which was due to take place in Limerick’s Arthur’s Quay Park, has been cancelled.
Coastal flooding is possible and there will likely be “very difficult travelling conditions and dangerous conditions at sea”, Met Éireann said.
Rain, heavy at times with the potential for localised flooding, will clear SE through the afternoon, with blustery showers following☔️ Fresh to strong, gusty SW winds will veer W & increase very strong & very gusty this evening, strongest in Connacht & Ulster🍃 Highs: 12 to 15C https://t.co/auUzWyX4T9— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 24, 2026
Fallen trees, public transport delays, large coastal waves and loose objects coming dislodged are also risks.
In Kerry, during the Status Orange rain warning, Met Éireann is urging the public to prepare for potential damage to homes and businesses and disruption and delays to public transport.
Storm Boelo is the second named storm of this winter’s storm season, following swiftly behind Storm Austen which hit late on Thursday and into Friday morning.
Met Éireann has said that Storm Boelo may exacerbate conditions that were created by Storm Austen, like saturated soils, high river levels, surface flooding and weakened trees.
“The impacts of Storm Boelo are likely to be more noticeable as the rain and winds will be during the day and will be for a prolonged period,” the forecaster has said.
“As people are out and about for the Bank holiday weekend, caution is advised.”
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