Garda suffers serious head injuries as he falls from moving patrol van

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LAST UPDATE | 4 hrs ago
A GARDA SUFFERED a serious head injury and is in intensive care after he was injured while policing a match in Dublin on Friday night.
It is understood the man, who is stationed on the northside of the city, was injured when he fell from a moving patrol van.
He and colleagues were working at a match at Dalymount Park in Phibsborough and were outside the grounds when the incident happened.
Sources have said that he has suffered a significant head injury.
Niall Hodgins, president of the Garda Representative Association, said there is shock across Dublin gardaí as news of the incident spread.
“The thoughts and prayers of the Garda Representative Association, and Garda members across the country, are with our colleague who was seriously injured in a fall from a moving Garda vehicle while policing the final game at Dalymount Park yesterday evening.
“Our colleague remains in a serious condition in ICU, where he is currently stable. His family, friends and colleagues are understandably deeply concerned at this very difficult time.
“We are hoping and praying for his continued stability and recovery, and our thoughts remain firmly with him and his loved ones. The GRA will continue to support our colleague, his family and his colleagues in every way possible during this extremely difficult time,” he said.
The incident happened after the Bohemians versus Shelbourne fixture in Phibsborough.
A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of a road traffic incident that occurred on Phibsborough Road, Dublin 7 on Friday night at approximately 10.20pm.
“A member of An Garda Síochána, a male aged in his 30s based in the Dublin Region was seriously injured and taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.”
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