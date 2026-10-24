GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know to start the day.

Storm Boelo

1. Storm Boelo is set to bring heavy rain and wind to parts of the country today as it blows in from the west.

The public are being urged to take caution, especially when using the roads, and prepare for potential impacts like flooding and fallen trees.

Legal row

2. Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan deepened the row over legal aid reform this week when he suggested that the only cases deliberately affected by a withdrawal of solicitor services at the Central Criminal Court on Monday involved allegations of rape.

Here we have a look at the senior Fianna Fáil politician’s claims.

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Demonstrations

3. Major museums in Paris closed and authorities deployed a sizeable police force for a round of new protests on Saturday across France, hoping to prevent a repeat of last week’s violent unrest that shocked the country.

Travel disruption

4. There will be significant disruption to public transport services around the country this weekend, as major works are carried out and events force road closures.

Brazil votes

5. Brazilians will go to the polls on Sunday in the second round of the country’s presidential election between leftist incumbent Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro.

West Bank detention

6. An Irishman is set to be deported from Israel after he was arrested alongside a group of international volunteers in the occupied West Bank on Thursday.

Macroom

7. An investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found on a golf course in Macroom, Co Cork this morning.

The man has been named locally as Jack O’Donovan, aged in his 20s, of Dan Corkery Place in Macroom.

Melania peace claim

8. US First Lady Melania Trump has announced that she has brokered a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the war-ravaged city of Oleshky, where citizens are trapped and running out of food.

Dónal Lunny

9. Legendary Irish traditional musician Dónal Lunny has died at the age of 79.