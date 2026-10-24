Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9).
Investigation

Gardaí release three people arrested in connection with Waterford arson attack

A fourth man, who is in his 20s and was arrested on Thursday, remains in custody.
11.57am, 24 Oct 2026
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THREE PEOPLE WHO were arrested in connection with the fatal arson attack on a home in Waterford have all been released without charge.

A man aged in his 50s and two women aged in their 30s were arrested on Tuesday, as gardaí continued to investigate the fire that claimed the lives of Philip and Kim English, and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9).

Gardaí say a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A fourth man, who is in his 20s and was arrested on Thursday, remains in custody.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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