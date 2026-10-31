Father accused of handheld firework launcher attack on gardaí at bonfire

A FATHER OF four repeatedly deployed a “handheld firework launcher” at close range at five gardaí who were called out to a “hostile” Halloween bonfire in Dublin, it has been alleged.

Christopher Cooney (31) faces four counts of propelling an ignited firework at a person on Friday evening at Cashel Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12.

Mr Cooney also faces public order charges in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Judge Michele Finan at Dublin District Court on Saturday morning, when Garda Ronan O’Halloran objected to bail because of the seriousness of the case.

He told the court that at about 8.15pm, at least 10 garda units responded to a large public disturbance in Cashel Avenue, an enclosed cul-de-sac housing estate with a large green in the middle and one entrance.

“A large bonfire had been lit in the middle of the green area, and a car was driven into the bonfire. A fire had been lit on the road into Cashel Avenue to attempt to block gardaí from entering. A large crowd of approximately 100 people had gathered, with a significant anti-social presence from a large group of youths. The group were letting off fireworks,” Garda O’Halloran said.

The court heard that Mr Cooney, of Captain’s Avenue, Dublin 12, who was intoxicated, was in the crowd. It was alleged he stepped forward and used a “handheld firework launcher to fire multiple fireworks”. The witness added that it was aimed “directly” at Garda O’Halloran, as well as two male and two female colleagues standing nearby.

“The fireworks just missed Gardaí, in one instance flying in between two gardaí,” the officer told Judge Finan.

The bail hearing was told that gardaí observed Mr Cooney “then took off running and he was pursued by a number of gardaí into a hostile environment”.

Judge Finan was told the accused was caught after the foot chase, but he resisted arrest aggressively.

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He was handcuffed and restrained on the ground, and gardaí then brought him handcuffed through the crowd to the patrol car.

“Gardaí had to do this through a hostile crowd who were screaming abuse at gardaí and throwing glass bottles,” the officer said.

They could not locate the firework launcher, which was still among the large crowd, and gardaí “retreated from the estate,” the court heard.

Mr Cooney did not address the court and was not required to give evidence.

Arguing for bail, defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client was about to move into homeless accommodation with his partner but would abide by strict conditions.

The barrister said Mr Cooney, who has yet to enter a plea, “has very little recollection of the events of the night” and had the presumption of innocence.

Counsel submitted that the fireworks offences under the Explosives Act, 1875, as substituted by Section 68 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, could go to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

The barrister said the Director of Public Prosecutions has yet to give directions, and the accused could face a lengthy period in custody pending trial if denied bail.

Mr McCrave also emphasised that his client had no live bench warrants for failing to appear in court. He also described Mr Cooney as “impecunious”.

Counsel disputed the garda’s fears that the accused could commit more offences, saying “It is a unique set of events” and was connected to Halloween.

Judge Finan set cash bail at €1,000 and remanded the accused in custody pending a lodgement.

He will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.