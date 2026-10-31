Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Donal Lunny's family gather around his coffin after the funeral mass at St Conleth’s Parish Church in Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Rolling News Rolling News

IRELAND

A man has died and another has been injured after an assault at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Ballymullen, Tralee.

at an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) Centre in Ballymullen, Tralee. The children of musician Dónal Lunny paid tribute to their father as his funeral Mass took place in county Kildare.

paid tribute to their father as his funeral Mass took place in county Kildare. A 65-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of a doctor who was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Health Service Executive (HSE) facility in Dublin on Friday morning.

of a doctor who was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Health Service Executive (HSE) facility in Dublin on Friday morning. An investigation is underway after a garda was assaulted in a firearm related incident in Dublin city centre this morning.

related incident in Dublin city centre this morning. TG4 presenter Hector Ó hEochagáin has opened up about his recent brain surgery to remove a tumour after 15 years.

has opened up about his recent brain surgery to remove a tumour after 15 years. Kildare fire services have appealed to the public to behave responsibly this Halloween after one of their crews was attacked.

INTERNATIONAL

Protesters march during a demonstration against rising living costs in Paris today. Alamy Alamy

#PROTESTS: Some 320,000 people rallied across France on Saturday in continued protests over the cost of living.

#UKRAINE: Evacuees from Russian -occupied Oleshky have crossed into Ukrainian-held territory in a major rescue operation.

#SELMA BLAIR: Actress Selma Blair has spoken publicly for the first time since she was arrested and charged with assault after an incident on a flight from Los Angeles to New York

PARTING SHOT

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Results are in!

With Halloween well underway, we asked in this morning’s poll the question: Do you like fireworks?

The largest share of respondents, 35%, said they enjoy fireworks but prefer organised displays.

Coming in a close second, 28% said they are not fans of fireworks and cannot stand the noise.