Here's what happened today: Saturday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
INTERNATIONAL
#PROTESTS: Some 320,000 people rallied across France on Saturday in continued protests over the cost of living.
#UKRAINE: Evacuees from Russian -occupied Oleshky have crossed into Ukrainian-held territory in a major rescue operation.
#SELMA BLAIR: Actress Selma Blair has spoken publicly for the first time since she was arrested and charged with assault after an incident on a flight from Los Angeles to New York
Results are in!
With Halloween well underway, we asked in this morning’s poll the question: Do you like fireworks?
The largest share of respondents, 35%, said they enjoy fireworks but prefer organised displays.
Coming in a close second, 28% said they are not fans of fireworks and cannot stand the noise.
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