Test your knowledge of Halloween tracks Alamy
Quiz

Quiz: How well do you know these spooky songs?

Happy Halloween!
10.01pm, 31 Oct 2026
2.4k

IT’S THE SPOOKIEST day of the year.

And no Halloween is complete without a spooky soundtrack to go along with it.

From Ghostbusters to Monster Mash, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of these spooky songs.

How well do you know them?

What was the vocal group called in Monster Mash?
YouTube
The Graveyard Four
The Crypt-Kicker Five

The Mighty Monsters
U2
True or False: At the time it was made, Michael Jackson's Thriller music video was the most expensive ever
Alamy
True
False
Who sings the 2025 song Dracula?
YouTube
Djo
Tame Impala

MGMT
Fontaines DC
What Halloween film does I Put a Spell on You most famously feature in?
Alamy
The Witches
Hocus Pocus

Beetlejuice
The Nightmare Before Christmas
What Irish actress features in a new video for Talking Heads' Psycho Killer released last year?
Alamy
Nicola Coughlan
Kerry Condon

Saoirse Ronan
Jessie Buckley
What year was Olivia Rodrigo's song Vampire released?
Alamy
2020
2021

2022
2023
The dance to the Time Warp became a phenomenon when the Rocky Horror Picture Show hit cinemas. What year was the film released?
Alamy
1970
1975

1980
1985
What famous popstar's uncredited vocals feature on Rockwell's song Somebody's Watching Me?
Alamy
Paul McCartney
David Bowie

Michael Jackson
Prince
Which singer covered Season of the Witch for the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark soundtrack?
Alamy
Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo
Lana Del Rey
In the lyrics to Ghostbusters, who was sleeping in your bed?
Alamy
A zombie
A vampire

An invisible man
A ghost, obviously
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Turtle-y awful
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What are ewe doing? Baaaad
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Clever cat
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Fin-flipping-tastic
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Top dog
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