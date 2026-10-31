Quiz: How well do you know these spooky songs?

Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
IT’S THE SPOOKIEST day of the year.
And no Halloween is complete without a spooky soundtrack to go along with it.
From Ghostbusters to Monster Mash, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of these spooky songs.
How well do you know them?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say