'It annoyed me as the leader of Fine Gael': The winners and losers of the political week

EVERY WEEKEND, OUR political team casts an eye over the events inside and outside Leinster House that have people talking.

This week, the Dáil is on its mid-term break, so the majority of politicians are keeping a low profile, but there are still a few that deserve the nod this week.

Here is our rundown of the political winners and losers of the week.

Winners

Housing Minister James Browne Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

James Browne

The housing minister is getting a nod this week (with a caveat) because according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), new homes completed in the third quarter of this year rose by 10.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

These figures are going in the right direction. We unfortunately didn’t get an update on the latest homelessness figures this month, with the Department of Housing saying on Friday that it could not publish its monthly numbers as industrial action has left it without the data needed to compile the report.

In total, there were 10,154 new dwelling completions in July, August and September, the CSO said, bringing the number of new dwellings completed this year to 26,883.

While this is welcome news, despite there being an increase, the target of reaching 300,000 homes by 2030 is still way off.

The government got rid of yearly targets for themselves, but those in the industry are projecting new home completions for this year at around 40,000.

Opposition members are saying that is significantly below the annual average of 50,000 that would be needed to reach the 2030 target.

Browne is no doubt glad to see a rise in housing completions, but the government would want to get its skates on.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Darragh O’Brien

The first enabling works to extend the existing Dart line to Kilcock and the M3 Parkway in Co Meath are starting this weekend.

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At an event in Dunboyne station, O’Brien said it was a “milestone” day “as we move from planning to delivery of the Dart+ programme”.

Dart+ West is part of a wider programme to double the passenger capacity and treble the electrification of Irish Rail’s Greater Dublin Area rail network.

The minister gets a nod this week for finally getting work underway. It will be welcome news to many commuters who will be wishing it could come a lot quicker.

People attend a Michigan Democrats Get Out the Vote Rally in Detroit, Michigan this week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Election watchers

If you’re like us, and you love elections, then it has been a good week for you.

We have had elections in Serbia, Brazil and Israel this week, with some interesting results.

But there’s more to come. Next week, we have the US mid-terms. We’ll be staying up late to see the results. Will you? (By the way, The Journal will be bringing you all the latest throughout the night, so stay with us for all the breaking news and analysis of what it will all mean).

Losers

Tanaiste Simon Harris speaking to the media this week. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Simon Harris

It’s been a tough first week back to work for the Tánaiste, who returned from paternity leave.

If he was hoping for an easy week, he didn’t get one. As Harris walked into cabinet, he was questioned by reporters about culture minister Patrick O’Donovan and whether he as Tánaiste was the senior government figure to call his minister before he took ill in Limerick over two weeks ago.

There has been much speculation about the phone call, what it was about and whether it was heated. Harris admitted he was the person who called the minister, but has strenuously denied it was in any way tetchy, or that he called for the minister’s resignation.

He also staunchly defended taking paternity leave after the birth of his baby daughter.

However, the controversy resulted in Harris having to do two separate radio interviews on Thursday, with the main focus being on what went on with O’Donovan. The day rounded out with RTÉ’s Liveline covering the controversy and whether it was correct for him to not respond to media queries during his paternity leave.

All in all, not a great week to be back at work. When you’re explaining you’re losing, as they say.

What do you make of the chosen winners and losers this week?