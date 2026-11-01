Three children hospitalised and woman (30s) arrested following collision in Co Armagh

THREE CHILDREN WERE sent to hospital following a collision between two cars in Co Armagh on Saturday afternoon.

The collision took place on the Cusher Road in Markethill shortly after 1.20pm, and involved a car and another car which was towing a caravan.

Of the three children who were injured, two sustained minor injuries, while the third remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.

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A woman in her 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

She remains in police custody at this time.

The Cusher Road has now reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting the reference number 715 of 31/10/26.