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Dublin

Parking enforcement overhaul begins with greater focus on towing and fines

Under the new system, the capital will be divided into six enforcement zones.
1.28pm, 1 Nov 2026
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DUBLIN’S NEW PARKING enforcement system officially comes into effect today, with greater emphasis on towing and fines.

It comes as Dublin City Council enters into a new parking enforcement contract with company APCOA.

Under the new system, the capital will be divided into six enforcement zones.

Each zone will have at least one dedicated enforcement officer to maintain sufficient coverage.

This means enforcement will not be concentrated solely in the city centre, with increased coverage extended to parking black spots across the county.

Screenshot 2026-11-01 at 13.02.47 The six parking enforcement zones. Dublin City Council Dublin City Council

More focus on towing and fines will be a key feature of the enforcement. 

Speaking to The Journal on the new system, Jason Cullen of the Dublin Commuter Coalition said that Dublin’s outer-city areas are also likely to see more clamping under the new zonal system. 

Cullen expressed some concerns over clamping as a measure, notably the financial burden of removal fees. 

However, on the whole he said “it is a welcome change to see a wider level of enforcement” across the city.

Dublin’s parking enforcement was previously managed by Dublin Street Parking Services (DPS), which has overseen the service since 2004.

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Readers clash over parking enforcement and the reputation of APCOA
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Some defend parking rules while others slam the enforcement company
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Parking properly avoids any issues with wardens
APCOA is criticised as an evil company
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