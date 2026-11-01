Former Fianna Fáil Minister and MEP Gerry Collins dies aged 88

Former Minister and MEP Gerry Collins has died aged 88.

Collins, from Abbeyfeale, passed away peacefully at Tralee Hospice, Co Kerry, after a short illness.

Collins was a second generation of the titan Fianna Fáil Collins political dynasty, which has served the people of West Limerick since 1948. He served across 10 successive Dáils, from when he was first elected in 1967 to 1997.

The County Limerick TD served as Minister for Foreign Affairs (1982, 1989-1992), Minister for Justice (1977-1981, 1987-1989) and Minister for Posts and Telegraphs (1970-1973).

He was also elected a member of the European Parliament for the Munster constituency, from 1994 to 2004. He was elected a Vice President of the Parliament in Strasbourg in June 1998, defeating Green Party candidate, Undine-Uta Bloch von Blottnitz, by a vote of 322 to 141.

His family is steeped in Irish politics. His father, James Collins, pledged allegiance to the Irish Volunteers and old Anti Treaty IRA, and took part in several military operations against British forces. He then served as a TD for West Limerick from 1948-1967.

Gerry Collins’s brother Michael Collins, who died in 2007, served as a TD for the Limerick West area from 1997-2007 after his brother exited national politics.

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Gerry Collins’s nephew, Niall Collins, is serving in the present government, as Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Paying tribute to his uncle, Niall Collins said: “He was a fabulous uncle to me and a fantastic mentor to me in the world of politics, and it was great to have his experience to call on, his friendship and support.”

“I’ll miss him hugely.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “During his many decades of public service, Gerard Collins made an enormous contribution to Irish public life. He was a politician of great substance and ability, who was in public life for all the right reasons: to serve and improve his country.

“He was a highly effective minister and was one of a generation of Irish public representatives who served with great selflessness and who left an enormous footprint.

“On my own behalf, and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation, I offer my deepest sympathy to Gerard’s wife, Hilary and to his family, including his nephew, Minister Niall Collins.”

Funeral details are yet to be announced.

With reporting by Ottoline Spearman