Agriculture minister to launch five year animal welfare strategy today

MINISTER FOR AGRICULTURE Martin Heydon will today seek sign-off from his government colleagues to launch a new five-year animal welfare strategy.

As well as promoting high standards for the welfare of animals, the new strategy will strengthen enforcement and governance as well as improve public awareness and education.

Some elements in the strategy will cover supporting increased dog microchipping and provide for fixed payment notices.

Stronger powers for dog wardens are also being considered by the Department of Agriculture.

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Meanwhile, the strategy will also include the development of more public awareness campaigns addressing issues like responsible pet ownership and dog control, sheep worrying and the importance of keeping dogs under control in the countryside.

The strategy will also look at increased awareness and support for urban horse projects and engaging with relevant government departments through a dedicated working group to address the regulation of horse-drawn vehicles on public roads.

It has been designed with input from government, local authorities, farmers, animal owners, veterinary professionals, animal welfare organisations, researchers and communities.

Ireland’s first animal welfare strategy concluded last year and covered the period 2021-2025.

The new strategy seeks to build on this by setting out a framework of actions to promote high standards of animal welfare across the country.

Further detail is expected later today.