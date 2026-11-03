Government to approve long-awaited rules targeting short-term lets in large towns and cities

THE GOVERNMENT IS set to approve a nationwide policy for short-term lets regulation by local councils later on Tuesday.

It is intended that a threshold-based approach will be applied with the aim to effecively ban councils from issuing new planning permissions for short-term lets in larger towns and cities with a population in excess of 20,000, where the housing shortage is often at its most acute.

Housing Minister James Browne is bringing the meausre to Cabinet later on Tuesday, with the Fianna Fáil TD wanting to see houses that are rented on a short-term basis to make their way back into the rental market as whole properties so they can be available for longer-term availability as much as possible.

The planning statement on Short-Term Letting aims to ensure there is a clear overall policy approach for councils across the country so that planning rules are applied consistently when councils are determining applications for short-term letting in their areas.

The approach intends to support and guide local councils when deciding on planning applications for short-term lettings while recognising that each application must be considered on its own merits and in the context of the particular circumstances of each application.

For more rural or less population dense areas of the country, the approach being set out is that short term lets will be ‘considered’ by councils for permission to operate rather than the flat out ban of new short term lets that will be seen in cities.

Anyone letting a property, or bedrooms in a home, for periods of 21 nights or fewer will have to register with Fáilte Ireland under the planned new legislation.

In population centres of less than 20,000, short-term letting providers can avail of a two-year period to meet planning consenting requirements, all the while being allowed to register.

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Short-term letting accommodation providers will be required to display their registration number on any listing or advertisement for their property after registering.

⁠Where a short-term letting has been operating without consent for seven years or more, a retention application will be acceptable where the planning authority is satisfied that the proposal would not meet any of special circumstances criteria.

These measures to exclude towns smaller than 20,000 have come in for sustained criticism by Opposition TDs.

Browne is said to be conscious of a belief that some tourism dependent towns and villages may be impacted by the removal of a cohort of properties from the short-term letting market.

However it is understood that he argues that people should be able to seek accommodation in their own local community where possible, and not be pushed out by a lack of rental availability when there are short term lets able to operate and using full homes at present.

The minister wants a balanced mix of long-term private rental and short-term letting accommodation for tourists to an area, but that shouldn’t put the pressure it is currently on local housing requirements.

The policy and guidance for planning authorities set out in the National Planning Statement (NPS) reflects existing planning legislation.

Changing the use of a property from private to being let out for commercial purposes requires planning permission.

As part of the registration process, accommodation providers will need to confirm that they are planning compliant.