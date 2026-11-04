'I'm only human': Maura Higgins was 'unwell' training for Dancing With The Stars this week

MAURA HIGGINS SHARED the “reality” of competing on Dancing with the Stars.

The Love Island star, 35, is currently taking part in the US version of the dancing series, where she has been paired with professional dancer Mark Ballas.

The couple is currently one of the seven left in the competition, however narrowly avoided being sent home during the most recent episode.

Higgins has now detailed what she described as one of the “toughest” weeks on the show.

Sharing a series of photos performing on the show, as well as napping backstage and another with an IV drip in her arm, she posted on Instagram: “This week was definitely one of the toughest I’ve had so far. I was really unwell, running on very little energy and trying to learn two dances, but I gave it absolutely everything I had.

“I came into this experience knowing I wasn’t a dancer, a performer or an athlete, but I wanted to challenge myself, step outside my comfort zone and give something completely new my absolute best & that’s exactly what I’m trying to do every single week. I’m learning, I’m making mistakes, I’m pushing myself and I’m growing along the way!!

“Some weeks will be better than others, and that’s okay. I’m only human.”

She continued: “I’m not sharing this for sympathy or to make excuses, but simply to share a little of the reality behind the scenes! Sometimes all you can do is show up, give everything you have and be proud of yourself for trying!!

“A special thank you to my incredible partner @markballas who has been my biggest support throughout this journey. His patience, encouragement and belief in me, especially during such a difficult week, mean more than he knows. I genuinely couldn’t have asked for a better person to share this experience with.

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“To everyone who continues to support me, encourage me and cheer me on, please know how much it means. You genuinely give me the strength to keep going, especially on the harder days. Your kindness never goes unnoticed.”

Maura Higgins poses for photographers during the 79th Cannes international film festival. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Higgins added that she was “so grateful to still be here, to be learning and to have this opportunity”.

“I’m proud that I kept going, even when things felt impossible, and I promise I’ll keep giving it everything I’ve got!! I really do love everything about this show (apart from the Jive hehe). Here’s to coming back stronger,” she said.

Ballas commented: “You’re doing great friend. All you can do is your best. I was proud of you for taking the jive on & for getting through it the best you possibly could. When this show is over & you look back on this experience all I want is for you to remember is that you had a laugh, tried your best & kept showing up. I’m proud of you. Keep going till the wheels come off.”

Meanwhile, his mother Shirley Ballas – the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing – wrote: “A beginner that has blossomed into a beautiful dancer. Keep going, you are doing great.”

Molly-Mae Hague – who appeared on Love Island alongside Higgins – added: “Queen. You’ve got this.”

Some of the other celebrities currently competing on Dancing With The Stars include actress Jenna Dewan, Glee actor Harry Shum Jr and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Tatyana Ali.

On the latest episode of the series Higgins and Ballas – who previously appeared together on The Traitors US – tied for the lowest-scored dance of the evening after performing a jive to You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly! from Peter Pan on Disney on Broadway Night.

The performance earned the pair 32 points out of 40, with all four judges awarding them eight points each.

However, 10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles and her partner Ezra Sosa were the couple eventually sent home.

Higgins rose to fame on Love Island in 2019 and has since appeared as a contestant on Dancing On Ice, Cooking With The Stars, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, as well as The Traitors US and Dancing With The Stars.