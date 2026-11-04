Celebrity hairstylist John Frieda dies aged 75

CELEBRITY HAIRSTYLIST JOHN Frieda has died aged 75.

The British millionaire passed away surrounded by family, a statement on his eponymous salon’s social media said.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our dear John passed away peacefully,” they said.

“John was more than a mentor to us; he was a true icon of the hair industry. He was the person who taught us everything, believed in us, and made us better.

“His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud.”

The statement concluded: “Our thoughts are with John’s family and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, John. You will be forever in our hearts.”

Paying tribute, the British Beauty Council commented: “Sending love and condolences.”

Model, TV personality and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood’s ex-wife Jo Wood said: “Oh No… that’s so sad. When I was 16 and John worked as an assistant at Leonards he would do my hair. He was so great… we would go to the pub after… but I couldn’t drink. RIP John it was lovely to know you.”

Frieda created the popular hair product Frizz Ease Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Frieda’s stepdaughter, Asia Agnelli Lagrange, also confirmed his death on social media.

Sharing a series of photos of them together over the years, she wrote: “Today we lost the best man to ever exist.

“I share this because I know he touched the lives of so many.”

Beauty entrepreneur and TV presenter Trinny Woodall commented: “Sending so much love to you all.”

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Cetera Lamb – creative director at Frieda’s London salon – also paid tribute to him.

She said: “The industry has lost a true legend, a real maverick in hairdressing.

“For 50 years, he led our wonderful salon, leaving behind an incredible legacy of passion, creativity, vision and outstanding hairdressing.

“We will continue in his honour, celebrating his achievements and keeping his memory, values, vision and love for great hairdressing alive. His legacy will live on through us, and we will make sure of that.”

Born Alan Howard Frieda in London in 1951, his father was a hairdresser who owned a salon in Ealing, while his grandfather was a Fleet Street barber.

After working for his father, Frieda joined the London hair salon House of Leonard and became the assistant of Leonard Lewis – who was credited with creating the haircut that launched the career of model Twiggy.

He went on to work for British Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, as well as with Lewis’ clients including Twiggy, Jackie Onassis and Sir Mick Jagger.

In 1976, Frieda invented the “Purdey” hairstyle – creating the bowl cut for Dame Joanna Lumley after she asked him for a schoolboy’s haircut for her role in The New Avengers.

That same year, he opened his own salon at the age of 25 – and also married his first wife, Scottish singer Lulu.

Throughout the 1980s Frieda went on to work with American haircare executive Gail Federici to create his own product line, launching Frizz-Ease in 1988.

After separating from Lulu in 1991, he then married Frances Avery Agnelli in 2019, after initially meeting in 2002.

That year he also sold his haircare product company to Japanese conglomerate Kao for 450 million dollars (€402.54 million).

He retained his five salons – two in London, two in New York and one in Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, Frieda worked with other clients including Princess Diana, Madonna, Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson.

He is survived by his wife, four children and two grandchildren.