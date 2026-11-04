Idaho voted to choose the state's official gun - what on earth is that?

IT’S BEEN A hectic morning – and night – for US election news, but voters took to the polls on more than just Congressional and governorship candidates.

In Massachusetts, voters were asked to decide on whether to uphold a 2024 law that would bring guns under greater state control. In Idaho, voters were given six different options for the state’s official gun.

Ten states have an official gun, including Arizona, Utah, Texas and Indiana. Utah and Arizona were the first to adopt official state firearms in 2011.

The northwestern state, which has one of the highest rates of household gun ownership in the US, is without a gun emblem.

Idaho voters were offered options of four rifles, including two different Winchester models, along with a single-action revolver – the .45 Colt (already the state firearm of Arizona) – and an automatic pistol, the Colt M1911 (already the state firearm of Utah).

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At the time of writing, with just shy of 90% of votes counted, the Winchester Model 1873 ‘Gun that Won the West’ (.44-40) is currently leading ahead of another Winchester model.

Winchester described the firearm’s history as a weapon “used by cowboys, Native Americans, ranchers, farmers, pioneers, law enforcement agents and outlaws alike”.

If the gun passes by popular vote, then the question will return to elected officials to have the final say.

While it might not be the most pressing issue for many voters, it’s something more cheerful for people to debate, Idaho House majority leader Jason Monks told The Associated Press.

The Republican sponsored the measure in an attempt to drive up voter turnout. The vote also coincides with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Also in Idaho, Republican incumbent Senator Jim Risch beat out his Democratic rival Todd Achilles to retain his seat.

The race for governor remains ongoing.