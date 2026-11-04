'Trump got regime change in Texas before Iran': How social media reacted to midterm demolition

TUESDAY NIGHT’S ‘BLUE wave’ was so devastating for the Republican stranglehold on civic life in America that it has left journalists and commentators searching for a far more extreme ecological metaphor.

The Democrats have taken back both houses of congress, winning several senate races that typically would be thought of as toss-ups, or in some cases, safe red seats.

The sheer scale of the Democratic rout has, perhaps unsurprisingly, been greeted with a similarly tidal online reaction. Given Trump’s own profligate use of social media, it comes as no surprise that much of the backlash to his defeat is also being staged on social media platforms. The following is a round-up of some of the best and funniest tweets from the past 12 hours (I know, how 2014 of us).

Even Elon Musk’s X platform — which has often been dominated by right-wing commentators since the billionaire bought it in late 2022 — has been flooded with posts taking aim at the President’s disastrous night. Even though Trump was not literally on the ballot himself, he has been made the butt of much of the response.

American voters are addicted to electing Donald Trump and then going "wait a minute, I don't like this guy" — gwen howerton (@kissphoria) November 4, 2026

Trump got regime change in Texas before Iran — Jon Aguiar (@JonAguiar) November 4, 2026

Trump might have to flee to Brazil after tonight — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) November 4, 2026

Other jokes revolved around poking fun at certain alarmist, false and fearmongering narratives peddled by the Republic party throughout the election — particularly when it comes to LGBTQ issues, Islam and socialism.

Tears in my eyes bro like😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/7NP6un9m2Q — Alysé⁷💞🦋 (@vmonshope) November 4, 2026

Some characters came in for special treatment online, in particular Haley Stevens. Stevens, a congresswoman from Michigan, was beaten by Abdul El-Sayed during the Democratic primary for this year’s senate race and shockingly switched her allegiance to El-Sayed’s Republican competitor, endorsing Mike Rogers just days before the election.

Steven’s rogue move has backfired astronomically. She has been turfed out of the Michigan Democrats, and El-Sayed went on to win a commanding victory anyway.

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Haley Stevens buying Bear Stearns on March 15, 2008 — Rob Flaherty (@Rob_Flaherty) November 4, 2026

Haley Stevens’s last remaining campaign staffer: you better not show up to the polls in a big dumb hat Haley Stevens: https://t.co/BcFDKc4Ewc — C H E L B! 🌭 (@chelbb_) November 3, 2026

Others who have been singled out for mockery include Elon Musk, who invested hundreds of millions in a bid to defeat Democrat James Talarico. Talarico won a resounding victory in Texas, where Elon Musk is personally headquartered. Talarico’s win marks the first time a Democrat has won a senate race in the Lone Star State in 38 years.

Ted Cruz, the senior senator from Texas, did not escape unscathed either.

Every tech bro rn https://t.co/kHix91QjVG — dart (@poordart) November 4, 2026

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan moved to Texas to escape liberal California and inadvertently turned Texas blue for the first time in 30 years 😂 — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) November 4, 2026

We’re making Ted Cruz live in a data center. — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 4, 2026

There were statewide victories where none were expected. Gina Hinojosa became the first Democrat governor of Texas since 1995. Adam Hamilton won in Kansas — the last Democrat to represent Kansas in the Senate was born in 1879. Though the votes are still being counted as of Wednesday morning, Democrat Scott Colom shockingly leads Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith in the Mississippi senate race.

Darlene Graham, sister of the long-serving South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham unexpectedly lost her late brother’s seat in the same night that North Carolina also elected a Democrat, the state’s former governor Roy Cooper.

(For anyone wondering after reading the tweets below, a polycule is a ‘connected network of people involved in polyamorous or non-monogamous relationships’).

A 2nd Carolina has gone woke https://t.co/cFXYRAZ2wD — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 4, 2026

Kansas get ready to learn what a polycule is — Lukas Battle (@lukasbattle) November 4, 2026

In the end, Republicans have paid a steep electoral price for many of Donald Trump’s policies, chiefly the war in Iran which has so damaged the US and global economy. However, a slate of poorly chosen candidates running on a raft of unpopular messages has ensured that the ridicule will not stop at the President. And it probably won’t stop for a while.