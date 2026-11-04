Quiz: How much do you know about Keira Knightley?

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY IS back in a new season of Black Doves, where she plays a spy who’s married to the acting British prime minister.

The English actor began her career as a young person, and thanks to films like Atonement and Pirates of the Caribbean, she has become one of the biggest actors of her generation.

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But how much do you know about Keira Knightley? Put it to the test with this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

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