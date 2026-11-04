Keira Knightley in July 2025 in Paris Alamy Stock Photo
show quizness

Quiz: How much do you know about Keira Knightley?

Put your knowledge to the test.
12.45pm, 4 Nov 2026
1.6k

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY IS back in a new season of Black Doves, where she plays a spy who’s married to the acting British prime minister.

The English actor began her career as a young person, and thanks to films like Atonement and Pirates of the Caribbean, she has become one of the biggest actors of her generation.

But how much do you know about Keira Knightley? Put it to the test with this week’s Best of the Box quiz.

black-doves-2024-netflix-tv-series-with-keira-knightley-a-spy-helen-webb Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

What city was Keira Knightley born in?
London
Birmingham

Edinburgh
In 1999 she starred in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. What was the name of her character?
Padmé
Sabé

Shmi Skywalker
What was the title of her film breakthrough?
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace
The Hole

Bend It Like Beckham
Another big film for her was Love, Actually. What was the name of her character?
Juliet
Aurélia

Karen
In 2007 she starred in Atonement. Which young Irish actor starred alongside her in this film?
Saoirse Ronan
Domhnall Gleeson

Andrew Scott
Which film is this still taken from?
Alamy
Pride and Prejudice
Sense and Sensibility

Emma
What 2000s band did her husband James Righton play in?
The Klaxons
The Libertines

Razorlight
How many times has Keira been nominated for an Oscar?
Once
Twice

Three times
She is currently starring in the Netflix series Black Doves. When was the last time before this that she starred in a TV series or miniseries?
2002
2011

2019
Who did she star opposite in the film The End of Love?
Carey Mulligan
Sienna Miller

Cara Delevingne
Her name was accidentally misspelled on her birth certificate. What was it really meant to be?
Leila
Keila

Kira
Who is her male co-star in Black Doves?
Ben Whishaw
Paapa Essiedu

Jack Lowden
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top fan
Is there anything you don't know about Keira Knightley?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Almost there
You know a lot about Keira Knightley - but not everything
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Third place
Back to Wikipedia for you!
Share your result:

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie