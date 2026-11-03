Funeral of Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean to take place later in Co Down

THE FUNERAL MASS for Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean is to take place later today in Co Down.

Mageean died on Sunday following a diagnosis of bowel cancer last year.

Her death at the age of 34 came just weeks after she married her long-term partner Thomas Moran in Belfast.

Mageean’s funeral Mass will take place at 2pm in St Patrick’s Church in Portaferry, Co Down.

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Her funeral Mass will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mageean’s family has asked for donations, if desired, to be made to Bowel Cancer Ireland and Marie Curie.

President Catherine Connolly was among those who have paid tribute to Mageean, praising her achievements on the track, as well as the strength and determination she showed throughout her career.

The President said Mageean had been a “source of inspiration to so many people in their own struggles” since sharing news of her illness.

Mageean won European 1500m gold in Rome in 2024 and represented Ireland at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics Ireland remembered her as “a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many”.