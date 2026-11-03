Tánaiste wants to find 'resolution' to public sector strike before major EU summit lands in Dublin

THE TÁNAISTE WANTS to find a resolution to the public sector pay dispute so that next week’s strike, which lands on the day of a major EU event in Dublin, can be stopped.

Simon Harris was speaking to media ahead of cabinet this morning when he said the next few days are a “window of opportunity” to reach a deal with workers.

The European Political Community (EPC) Summit on Thursday 12 November will see around 50 heads of state meet informally in Dublin to discuss shared challenges such as competitiveness, energy security and global conflicts.

It not only coincides with the 24-hour strike planned by public sector workers, but also plans by gardaí to adopt a work-to-rule position, meaning they’ll refuse to do overtime that would otherwise be expected for major events.

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The Tánaiste said that if an agreement with both groups isn’t reached by then, he is still confident that there are “very robust security plans in place”.

“There are nine days to go until that EPC. There are nine days to go until the next strike action,” he said.

“Rather than people kind of fixating and planning the strike or planning the protest or planning the march, let’s plan the solution.”

Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers participated in a nationwide strike in October.

It forced the closure of schools, the rescheduling of thousands of non-emergency hospital appointments, and the cancellation of driving tests and most court hearings.

The public sector workers – including nurses, doctors, teachers and civil servants – launched the national strike after first engaging in work-to-rule action.

Unions had demanded that pay should be top of the agenda in the talks, with the government saying it would be discussed as a priority.

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Harris today said that the government “wants to increase the pay”.

“We passionately believe work should always pay, and that should include obviously those working in the public service and carrying out really important functions right across our country.

“But I don’t think anyone wants to see any more disruption to public services. I don’t think public sector workers want to see that either.”

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach says the government will continue to engage in good faith, while being “conscious of the taxpayer”, while recognising the cost of living.

Any changes that are made to the public finances must be sustainable, Micheál Martin said.