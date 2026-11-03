PSNI launch murder investigation and arrest man in case of missing Limerick woman

DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING THE disappearance of a Limerick woman in the North have launched a murder investigation and arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noonan, travelled to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh on 10 October but hadn’t been seen in a number of weeks.

The 39-year-old also hadn’t been in touch with family or friends, leading the PSNI to classify it as a ‘high risk’ missing person case.

Gardaí and PSNI officers released a joint statement on Monday outlinging they had been carrying been carrying out extensive enquiries as part of ongoing efforts to establish Carrie’s whereabouts and welfare.

But in today’s PSNI statement, the police force said that trawls of CCTV, house-to-house enquiries and interviewing of potential witnesses have so far not yielded any success in locating Carrie.

“These enquiries to date have not established her whereabouts and have led us to hold serious concern that Carrie may have been the victim of a violent crime and may in fact have been murdered sometime after her arrival in Northern Ireland,” the PSNI said today.

“On that basis we have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of her murder.”

The PSNI spokesperson added that they know the news will be “devastating” for Carrie’s loved ones, with two Family Liaison Officers sent to Limerick to meet with them and to “explain why PSNI enquiries have led us to this point, and perhaps most importantly to provide them with support as they navigate what are likely to be some very difficult days ahead”.

Last known movements

In Monday’s missing person statement, gardaí and the PSNI said that Carrie had travelled by bus from Limerick to Enniskillen in Co Fermanagh on Saturday 10 October, alongside a male friend.

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Carrie and her travel companion are known to have taken a taxi from the bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm.

From here, her movements are unknown.

However, it has been suggested to police that she may have travelled on to Derry the following day, 11 October.

The PSNI has noted that this has not been confirmed.

Concern for her welfare was reported to the PSNI by An Garda Síochána on 29 October.

When last seen at the bus depot Carrie, who is 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair, was wearing a blue waist-length jacket, light blue jeans, white trainers and carrying a pink shoulder bag and an orange-coloured shopping bag.

In Tuesday’s PSNI statement, a further public appeal for witnesses was made for help with the investigation.

They said:

Did you see Carrie on the weekend of the 10th of October or at any time since? Do you know where she is, or know anything about the circumstances of her disappearance or what has happened to her?

Please get in touch with us by calling 101 and asking for the Major Investigation Team on extension 40374 or by quoting reference number 272 29/10/26. Information can also be provided online at https://reporting.psni.police.uk/appeals

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the enquiry team via the Major Incident Public Portal here.

You can also contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/