Former Irish rugby star Brendan Mullin pleads not guilty to Brown Thomas perfume theft

FORMER IRISH RUGBY international Brendan Mullin has pleaded not guilty to stealing a high-end fragrance from Brown Thomas on Dublin’s Grafton Street.

The ex-rugby star, who won 55 Irish caps between 1984 and 1995 before moving into financial services, is accused of the theft of Hermès perfume worth €158 on 15 May last.

He faced his fifth hearing on this charge when he appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court.

Mr Mullin (62) represented himself because of the ongoing row with the Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, over legal aid reforms, which has led many solicitors to withdraw from District Court cases.

When his case was called, Mr Mullin greeted the judge and said: “My solicitor cannot be here obviously because of the ongoing dispute.”

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“I am seeking a hearing date at District Court level, and pleading not guilty,” he added.

The judge noted Mr Mullin would be contesting the case and confirmed with the court sergeant that it was a “short matter”.

He set 8 March as the hearing date and remanded Mr Mullin of Albert Lodge, Stillorgan Road, Donnybrook, Dublin 4, on continuing bail.

Earlier, his solicitor was granted an order for disclosure of a statement and described the video footage as inconclusive.

Garda Nathan Cox of Pearse Street is prosecuting Mr Mullin on a single charge under section four of the Theft and Fraud Act. The alleged offence, at District Court level, carries a maximum sentence of 12 months and a fine of up to €3,000 on conviction.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has, “based on an evaluation of €158,” directed summary disposal in the District Court, rather than sending the case forward to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

The District Court has accepted jurisdiction.