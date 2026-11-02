Final judicial review against Galway ring road project withdrawn after mediation

A JUDICIAL REVIEW against the Galway ring road has been withdrawn, bringing all legal challenges facing the project to a close and now allowing it to progress without facing any further High Court hearings.

Proceedings brought by cycling advocate Shane Foran against the N6 Galway City Ring Road have been withdrawn following discussions around improvements to the city’s cycling infrastructure.

The project will now proceed to the pre-tender stage.

In a joint statement, Galway County Council, Galway City Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) welcomed Monday’s decision by Foran, which they said followed engagement between the activist, the city council and the ring road project team.

These discussions focused on the council’s “wider transport functions and plans to improve cycling facilities” across Galway city.

The two local councils and TII said are committed to delivering the ring road alongside improvements to public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure, in line with the Galway Transport Strategy.

Lengthy saga

It is only the latest twist in the lengthy saga to build a 12.5km motorway to try and ease traffic through the clogged city’s streets by diverting it from the N6 to west of Bearna, including a new bridge crossing of the River Corrib.

Environmentalists who have opposed the development have long contended that they don’t believe a ring road will fix traffic as intended, and will simply end up with more cars on the road and more emissions.

Permission for an outer bypass had been granted in 2008 but cancelled in 2013 after a challenge in the European Court of Justice.

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When An Coimisiún Pleanála later granted planning permission in 2021, the decision was overturned by the High Court in 2023, primarily because Galway County Council had failed to comply with Section 15 of the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act by showing it had factored in the new road’s impact.

But it got back on track when An Coimisiún Pleanála gave the green light to a new application last April, and was then classed as critical infrastructure under new government legislation aimed at fast-tracking major projects.

The designation mandates all public bodies to do everything within their power to accelerate any decision-making processes associated with these projects.

The two local authorities and TII said they remained committed to delivering the ring road alongside improvements to public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure, in line with the Galway Transport Strategy.

The council said it will continue to engage with homeowners along the proposed route, providing information and support as discussions continue on the acquisition of their homes.

When complete the ring road will stretch from the existing N6 at Coolagh – northeast of the city – to the existing Ballymoneen Road to the northwest and continue as a single carriageway road for a further 5km of road, west of Bearna.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien welcomed the news, adding that the project is of critical importance to Galway and the wider western region.

“I’m delighted that this mediation process has resulted in the withdrawal of the judicial review proceedings against the Galway City Ring Road. It means we can now look forward to the delivery of this transformative project,” O’Brien said.

“This Government places a high degree of importance on this project, demonstrated by its being the first road project in the State to be designated as critical infrastructure.”

Minister of State with responsibility for International and Road Transport, Logistics, Rail and Ports, Seán Canney, said he wanted to “congratulate everyone involved in bringing the mediation process to a successful outcome”.