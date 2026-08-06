Outside Dublin, only one county had homes to rent within HAP limits in June

JUST 20 PROPERTIES were available to rent within Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) limits across 16 areas surveyed in June, with 17 of them located in Dublin, according to a new report.

The Simon Communities of Ireland’s latest Locked Out of the Market report found that while 1,303 properties were available to rent overall, only 20 fell within HAP limits for eligible households.

No properties were available within HAP limits in 12 of the 16 study areas, including Cork city, Galway, Limerick, Waterford, Athlone, Portlaoise, Leitrim, Dundalk and Sligo.

Outside Dublin, only Kildare had any HAP properties available, with three identified during the survey period.

The quarterly report examined rental listings across three dates in June and marks the second survey carried out since changes to residential tenancy legislation came into effect in March.

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Simon Communities executive director Ber Grogan said the findings showed the scheme was continuing to fail people on lower incomes.

“The HAP system needs reform,” Grogan said.

“It is almost one year since the minister confirmed that a review of HAP was underway, yet we are still no clearer on its findings or recommendations.”

Grogan said the organisation’s latest homelessness data showed HAP was being used less often than a year ago to prevent homelessness or help people leave emergency accommodation.

“HAP is not working. People are still locked out of the market,” Grogan added, calling for HAP limits to be increased in Budget 2027.

The report also found there were no properties within the standard HAP limits for couples or lone parents with one or two children.

Just two properties were available within standard limits for single people or couples, while 27 studio apartments met HAP limits, 23 of them in Dublin.