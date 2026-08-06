Cork’s Cliona Healy with Galway’s Dervla Higgins Tom O’Hanlon/INPHO
From The 42Sports listings

Another Galway-Cork camogie decider, and Aaron McKenna tries to become a world champion

It’s another glorious weekend of sport.
7.16am, 6 Aug 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

THERE IS PLENTY of silverware up for grabs this weekend: the Aga Khan Trophy will be on the line at the RDS, from where the Dublin Horse Show will be broadcast live on RTÉ across the weekend. On Saturday night, Monaghan’s middleweight boxer, Aaron McKenna, seeks to become a world champion live on Sky Sports Action.

On Sunday, Galway and Cork meet again for All-Ireland camogie honours, live on RTÉ 2, plus the final stage of the Tour de France Femmes will be shown live on TNT Sport 1.

cork-and-galway-team-during-the-parade-lap 2025 Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin Cork vs Galway Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO Tom O’Hanlon / INPHO / INPHO

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