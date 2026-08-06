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In concert

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr announces solo show in Dublin and Belfast

Leslie Odom Jr is best known for playing Aaron Burr in Hamilton.
8.26am, 6 Aug 2026
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TONY AND GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING artist Leslie Odom Jr is brining his solo stage show to Ireland.

Odom is best known for his role in the Broadway show Hamilton, in which he played Aaron Burr.

He made his acting debut on Broadway in 1998 and achieved widespread fame with his role in Lin Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton.

Odom has also starred in Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Exorcist: Believer.

The stage show will feature selections from the American Songbook, reimagined pop favourites, and musical theatre classics.

It will also include special performances of songs from Hamilton.

Odom will perform in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on 4 November, and then perform in Dublin’s Bord Gáis Energy Theatre the following night, 5 November.

Tickets for the Dublin show go on sale at 10am on Friday, but presale tickets are available from 10am this morning.

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