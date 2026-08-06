Nearly half of people in Ireland say they used generative AI last year

ALMOST HALF OF the people in Ireland used generative AI last year.

According to a new report by the EU Commission, just under a quarter of people used generative AI for professional purposes last year – well above the EU average of 15%.

Ireland ranks fifth in the EU for generative AI adoption, at 45%, which is significantly above the EU average of 33%.

But around 40% of people were concerned about privacy or data protection, accuracy and potential job losses while using AI.

Meanwhile, four in five people say they saw untrue content online last year. However, only three in five verified the truthfulness of the content they see.

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The report titled the 2026 Digital Decade Country Report for Ireland also shows that the country remains one of the strongest digital performers.

Ireland now ranks second in the EU for basic digital skills, with 83% of the population possessing at least basic digital skills, compared with an EU average of 60%.

The report also highlights strong performance across business digitalisation, digital infrastructure and digital public services, with Ireland ranking first in the EU for mobile broadband take-up, second for digital public services for businesses, and fourth for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) selling online.

“Ireland’s strong performance reflects the progress we are making through sustained investment in skills, connectivity and innovation,” minister for Artificial Intelligence Niamh Smyth said.

“It is particularly encouraging to see strong levels of AI adoption among Irish businesses.”

Smyth said that the government’s digital and AI strategy, announced in February this year, seeks to “ensure the digital and AI transition delivers real benefits for people, businesses and public services”.

“We look forward to building on this momentum at Ireland’s Digital and AI Summit this October, where we will showcase how Ireland is translating digital and AI leadership into practical outcomes across the economy and society,” she said.