Around 6,800 applicants will receive CAO Round Zero offers today

ALMOST 6,800 APPLICANTS will receive offers for third-level courses in the CAO Round Zero today.

Round Zero offers are for people who are not competing with those awaiting 2026 Leaving Certificate examination grades, or who are assessed on other criteria.

Applicants who fall into this category include graduate entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, and applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications for consideration for entry to courses with a quota for QQI FET applicants.

A total of 8,980 offers have been issued today by the CAO to 6,792 applicants.

The offers are now available to view online.

Successful applicants will also receive an email and a text message (if they have selected this option) with details of their offer.

This year, there have been 5,831 Level 8 offers and 3,149 Level 7/6 offers issued in Round Zero.

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The reply date by which applicants must accept their offer is 3pm on 11 August.

CAO head of communications Eileen Keleghan has urged mature, deferred, graduate entry medicine, and access applicants to log in to their CAO accounts today to check if they have received a Round Zero offer.

She added that in order to ascertain whether a course is a QQI quota course, visit www.cao.ie/qqisearch and search the entry requirements section.

Keleghan meanwhile warned that failure to accept an offer by the reply date of 11 August will result in the offer being cancelled.

For other successful applicants, Round One offers will be available to view online only from 2pm on 26 August, and successful applicants will also receive offer notification by email and text message if they have selected this option.

The reply date by which Round One offers must be accepted is 3pm on 1 September.

Round Two offers meanwhile will be available to view online from 2pm on 7 September.

Further information on the CAO offer and acceptance process can be viewed here.