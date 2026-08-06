Have you ever been to the Fleadh?

FLEADH CHEOIL NA hÉireann is now in full swing in Belfast.

This year marks the first time the music festival has been held in the city and only the second time it has taken in the North, after taking place in Derry in 2013.

The cultural celebration has brought a 95% increase in footfall across the city, with around 800,000 people expected to visit over the course of the week-long event.

Festivities are set to continue until Sunday 9 August, so we’re wondering: Have you even been to the Fleadh?

