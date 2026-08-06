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The Daily Poll

Have you ever been to the Fleadh?

The festival is taking place until Sunday 9 August.
10.15am, 6 Aug 2026
161
3

FLEADH CHEOIL NA hÉireann is now in full swing in Belfast.

This year marks the first time the music festival has been held in the city and only the second time it has taken in the North, after taking place in Derry in 2013.

The cultural celebration has brought a 95% increase in footfall across the city, with around 800,000 people expected to visit over the course of the week-long event.

Festivities are set to continue until Sunday 9 August, so we’re wondering: Have you even been to the Fleadh?


Poll Results:

Once or twice (62)
No – and I probably won't (52)
I've been to it a number of times (36)
Not yet – but I'd like to one day (33)
Yes – I go most years (6)

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