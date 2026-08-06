Father of Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies after 'short illness'

THE FATHER OF The Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan has died following a “short illness”.

Maurice Matthew MacGowan died aged 96 on Monday at University Hospital Limerick surrounded by his family.

Maurice was from Ranelagh in Dublin, but he also lived in Silvermines and in Nenagh in Co Tipperary.

He is predeceased by his wife, Therese and his son, Shane.

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Therese died aged 87 when the car she was driving struck a wall in Ballintogher, Co Sligo on New Year’s Day in 2017.

Shane died aged 65 at home in November 2023. He was the lead singer of punk band The Pogues, who are best known for hits such as Fairytale of New York and A Pair of Brown Eyes.

A notice on Rip.ie says: “He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, Siobhan, son-in-law Anthony, daughter-in-law Victoria, nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

The funeral service will take place at the Shannon Crematorium on Saturday 8 August at 4pm. The service will be livestreamed.

People are invited to donate to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul if they wish, instead of giving flowers.