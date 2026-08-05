Woman arrested after four men stabbed in London’s Covent Garden

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after four men were stabbed in London’s Covent Garden.

Shortly before 12.30pm, police were called to reports of a stabbing on Endell Street, Covent Garden.

Four men – aged 34, 39, 42, and 52 – were found with stab wounds and were assessed at the scene by paramedics.

They have since been taken to hospital and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

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She remains in police custody.

Camden police have said that while the investigation is at an early stage, the incident is believed to be mental health related.

Camden police added that officers seized a pair of scissors at the scene.

Police remain in the area, with a cordon in place on Endell Street and the surrounding areas in Covent Garden.

Meanwhile, London Ambulance Service said it sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer to the scene.

It also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

In a statement, it said: “We treated four patients at the scene and took them all to a major trauma centre as a priority by road.”