In pictures: Mourners crowd St Patrick's Cathedral for the funeral of Glen Hansard

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IN AND AROUND St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin 8, there are striking scenes as mourners gather for the funeral of musician Glen Hansard.
Since Hansard’s death at the age of 56 last week in a road crash in west Dublin, there has been an outpouring of public love and recognition for the frontman of The Frames.
Friends, family and fans of Hansard have flocked to the cathedral to pay their respects. The funeral service begins at 1.30pm, but organisers warned that space within the historic cathedral is extremely limited due to demand.
Fans have taken to the surrounding park to watch the service’s livestream.
Here are some standout images from the congregation so far:
A host of famous faces have arrived to pay their respects: among them Bono, Chris O’Dowd, Steve Coogan, Hozier, Imelda May, Gerry Adams, Dermot Kennedy, John Carney, BP Fallon, and Tom Dunne.
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