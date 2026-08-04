Sawn-off shotgun and three scramblers among seizures during ongoing garda day of action in Dublin

A SAWN-OFF SHOTGUN, three scramblers, and 38 e-bikes / e-scooters are among the items that have been seized so far during an ongoing day of action among gardaí in Dublin.

Gardaí are currently conducting the “high impact” day of action under Operation Meacán in the Dublin Metropolitan.

Operation Meacán started in December 2023 in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

It targets the use of electric motorbikes, e-scooters and e-bikes for criminal activity including drug distribution, money laundering, transporting firearms, drug related intimidation and other serious offences.

Across the region so far, gardaí have carried out 63 searches.

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This has resulted in the seizure of: 38 e-bikes / e-scooters; three scramblers; a quad vehicle; €8,000 in cash; around €83,000 worth of suspected drugs; and a sawn-off shotgun along with ammunition.

Garda superintendent Jason Miley told reporters today that he imagines many more e-scooters will be seized throughout the day.

In the course of the searches, gardaí arrested a man in his 20s, who is currently being detained at a garda station in the Dublin Region.

Along with today’s enforcement, gardaí also engaged with members of the public in the Dublin Region on current regulations in relation to motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters as well as the new regulations due to come into effect this month.

These regulations will make it illegal for somebody under the age of 18 to be using an e-scooter, and will also require people to wear helmets and high-visibility jackets.