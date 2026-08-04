'A pioneering figure': Former GAA president Liam O'Neill, 70, dies

A “PIONEERING FIGURE” of Gaelic Games administration, Liam O’Neill, who served as the 37th president of the GAA, has passed away at the age of 70.

The Laois native was elected unopposed to the role in April 2011 for a term which ran from 2012 to 2015.

O’Neill’s reign saw Sky Sports enter the GAA TV market, the black card introduced to Gaelic football, and the HawkEye score detection system implemented in Croke Park.

“It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of Liam after his recent battle with illness,” said GAA president Jarlath Burns in tribute.

“His wit and wisdom were hallmarks of his presidency, which in many ways was a precursor to the conversations which are commonplace today around integration and inclusion.

“At county level, Liam had been a pioneering figure in the adoption of technology to enhance the governance and organisation of our games and it was on his watch that the Association first embraced the use of HawkEye and the deployment of the black card, via the Football Review Committee, which he established.

“His grá for education, especially through the medium of Irish in Trumera, complemented his passion for our games and culture and his contribution to the GAA in so many guises was hugely significant.

“At this time, we think of his wife Áine, children Caoimhe, Ciarán and Clíodhna, and extend our sympathies to his wider family and circle of friends and admirers.”

During his term, O’Neill appointed Eugene McGee and Liam Sheedy to oversee key committees reviewing Gaelic football and hurling.

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He remained a prominent media figure following his presidency, defending the decision to open up GAA TV rights to competition from pay channels.

In his closing address to Congress as GAA president, O’Neill took pride in setting “an irreversible course towards total integration” with the Camogie Association and LGFA.

He added: “I first dreamed of being president of the GAA at the age of eight. This boy’s dream has now come to a conclusion some 50 years later. I have indeed lived my dream.”

O’Neill previously volunteered as chair of his club, Trumera, UCD, and the Leinster Council, while he also operated as Laois GAA secretary. He first challenged for the GAA presidency in 2008, a vote won by Cork’s Christy Cooney.

He worked as principal of Gaelscoil Throimera until his retirement in 2018.

Camogie Association president Brian Molloy said: “Liam O’Neill devoted a lifetime to the service of Gaelic games.

“As uachtarán of the GAA, he provided outstanding leadership to our games, and in more recent years he continued to give generously of his time and wisdom as a trustee and member of Ard Chomhairle of the Camogie Association. His counsel and unwavering commitment to our game were deeply valued.

“Liam was a true Gael who believed passionately in the power of our games to strengthen communities and enrich lives.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Written by Stephen Barry and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.