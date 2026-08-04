Crowds to gather for Glen Hansard's funeral this afternoon

LARGE CROWDS ARE expected to gather for the funeral of musician Glen Hansard in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin this afternoon.

Hansard died at the age of 56 in a road crash at the Strawberry Beds in west Dublin in the early hours of the morning of 29 July.

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The Frames frontman’s funeral will take place at 1.30pm. It will be open to the public, although organisers said access inside the cathedral will be “extremely limited” due to the numbers expected.

Hansard’s friends and family will provide the service’s music.

The service can also be watched live here. Instead of flowers or gifts, the family have asked that donations be made to the Simon Community and Ukrainian Action Ireland.

On Monday, thousands attended a public wake held in the Baroque Chapel at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin.

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People of all ages and backgrounds queued outside to pay their respects to the musician.

Hansard is survived by his wife, Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, his young son Christy, his sister and four brothers, and extended friends and family.