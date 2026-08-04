Analysis Could investment delays be costing customers thousands?

MOST PEOPLE SPEND a lot of time deciding where to invest their money. They compare funds, research performance, weigh up risk and often seek professional advice before making a decision.

Very few ever stop to ask a much simpler question: “When will my money actually be invested?” Most of us would assume the answer is obvious: once the money leaves your account, surely it starts working for you. However, recent reports surrounding the Central Bank’s investigation into delays in processing certain pension and investment transactions suggest that assumption may not always hold true.

It’s important to stress that this relates to certain pension and investment products rather than life assurance policies, and the Central Bank’s review is still ongoing. No findings have been reached yet, and no wrongdoing established, but what has emerged so far raises an important question about how investment transactions are processed and, ultimately, who carries the financial risk when delays occur.

We’re hearing anecdotal reports within the financial services sector that some investors may have lost thousands of euros because their money was left waiting to be invested while markets continued to rise. If the Central Bank finds that customers have suffered losses, compensation from the domestic life insurance sector could potentially amount to millions.

One reported case involved a small pension scheme transferring into a master trust, something many smaller employer pension schemes are now being required to do. The delay in investing the transferred funds reportedly resulted in losses of more than €20,000 across a number of scheme members.

The issue wasn’t where the money was invested; it was when it was invested. If markets rise while money sits uninvested, someone bears that cost. The question is whether it should be the customer.

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Having worked in financial services for almost 30 years, I can say this debate isn’t new. Different providers have long operated different practices. Some invest funds from the date they receive them, while others wait until every outstanding requirement has been completed before purchasing investment units.

For decades, very few people outside the industry ever questioned those processes. Now they are.

Is this another tracker mortgage scandal?

Some comparisons have inevitably been drawn with the tracker mortgage scandal, but they should be treated carefully.

The tracker scandal affected tens of thousands of homeowners. Some people lost their homes, and others endured years of financial hardship before eventually receiving redress. It remains one of the biggest consumer protection failures in Irish financial history.

This is not that, but there is an uncomfortable similarity worth recognising. In both cases, customers entrusted financial institutions with managing something hugely important.

In both cases, administrative processes may have transferred financial consequences onto customers without them necessarily realising it, and in both cases, many people only became aware there might be a problem because regulators started asking questions.

Why the Central Bank’s investigation matters

This is regulation working exactly as it should. Where concerns arise, they deserve to be investigated thoroughly. If customers have suffered financial loss because of avoidable delays, they should be compensated fairly.

The industry should also hope the review provides clarity because trust is the single most valuable asset financial services possesses; without it, people become reluctant to invest and plan for retirement.

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None of this should discourage people from investing for the future. Long-term investing remains one of the most effective ways of building financial security, and short-term administrative issues should not distract from that bigger picture.

But perhaps investors should add one more question to their checklist. Not just where will my money be invested? But when?

Because when markets move every day, timing isn’t an administrative detail; it can have a real financial cost. The tracker mortgage scandal taught Ireland that trust, once damaged, takes years to rebuild. Hopefully this investigation won’t reveal anything approaching that scale.

But if it teaches the industry that customers deserve complete transparency about what happens to their money from the moment it leaves their account, that will be a lesson worth learning.

Nick Charalmabous is MD of Alpha Wealth.