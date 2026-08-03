Alamy Stock Photo
Poll

Should automatic drivers be able to convert their licence to manual without retesting?

The AA has suggested that a one-hour conversion lesson should permit an automatic driver to upgrade their licence to a manual one.
10.47am, 3 Aug 2026
428

THE AA HAS suggested in the UK that drivers who pass automatic driving tests should be allowed to drive manual cars if they complete a one-hour conversion session.

Currently, motorists who pass a driving test in the UK in an automatic car are only permitted to drive automatics.

The same is true in Ireland: if your driving licence is for automatic cars only, you need to pass the driver’s test again in a manual car in order to get a licence that permits you to drive manual cars.

AA president Edmund King has said that automatic drivers shouldn’t have to wait months for a manual driving test appointment and should instead be able to upgrade their licence by completing a one-hour conversion lesson with a driving school.

What do you think: Should automatic drivers be able to convert their licence to manual without retesting?


Poll Results:

No, they should have to take the test again in a manual car (79)
Yes, a lesson should be enough (41)
I don't know/no opinion (2)

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    Good Morning
    The 9 at 9 Here’s all the news to know this morning.
    1 hr ago
    1.6k
    5
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie