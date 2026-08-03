THE AA HAS suggested in the UK that drivers who pass automatic driving tests should be allowed to drive manual cars if they complete a one-hour conversion session.

Currently, motorists who pass a driving test in the UK in an automatic car are only permitted to drive automatics.

Advertisement

The same is true in Ireland: if your driving licence is for automatic cars only, you need to pass the driver’s test again in a manual car in order to get a licence that permits you to drive manual cars.

AA president Edmund King has said that automatic drivers shouldn’t have to wait months for a manual driving test appointment and should instead be able to upgrade their licence by completing a one-hour conversion lesson with a driving school.

What do you think: Should automatic drivers be able to convert their licence to manual without retesting?

