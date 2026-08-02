Donald Trump set to visit Ireland in September

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump will visit Ireland for at least two days in September, the Press Association understands.

The trip will include a visit to Co Clare, where he is expected to attend the Irish Open golf tournament at his course in Doonbeg.

He is also expected to visit Dublin, but details on many elements of the engagement have yet to be finalised.

On his last visit to Ireland in 2023, Trump was warmly welcomed to Doonbeg where locals waved American flags and some donned the Make America Great Again cap.

But his last visit when he was in office in 2019, sparked protests from climate change, left-wing, pro-Palestine, pro-choice, anti-racism and anti-war activists, who flew the Trump baby blimp in Dublin.

A crowd of protestors with the Baby Trump blimp at the Garden of Remembrance as part of a protest over American President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland in 2019. Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

The last visit of a sitting US President to Ireland was by Joe Biden in 2023 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

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Biden visited Belfast, Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo, exploring his ancestral links to the former and declaring “Mayo for Sam”.

Responding to the expected visit, Labour Dublin spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin MEP said the red carpet should not be rolled out for the US President who has caused chaos in the world and actively sought to undermine the EU.

“There are multiple reasons why Trump is not welcome in Dublin both for his domestic and international policy agenda, and we should not forget the actions he and his administration have taken to undermine the European Union and international law.

“His illegal war against Iran has caused chaos in the world and an energy crisis that is costing Irish people millions in higher prices.

“His unconditional support for Israel’s war and genocide against the Palestinian people has allowed Netanyahu to act with impunity.

“Trump has sided with autocrats like Putin, and undermined Ukraine.

“In September Ireland must take a stand, and the red carpet should not be rolled out for Trump in Dublin.”

Additional reporting by Ottoline Spearman