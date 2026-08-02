Angelina Jolie praises photographer on being awarded Tipperary International Peace Award

ANGELINA JOLIE HAS praised acclaimed photographer Giles Duley after he was awarded the 2025 Tipperary International Peace Award.

The Tipperary Peace Convention was instituted in 1983 to “promote the concept of peace through music and discussion”.

It annually issues a Peace Award to people who have “made a particularly noteworthy contribution to the peace-making process” and to “honour those who work tirelessly to build peace and bring hope in challenging times”.

Previous Peace Award winners have included former presidents Mary Robinson and Mary McAleese, Malala Yousafzai, and Bob Geldof.

The 2025 award was granted to British photographer and humanitarian Giles Duley in recognition of his work documenting the human cost of war and helping communities rebuild their lives after conflict.

For over 20 years, Duley has travelled to some of the world’s most challenging conflict zones, with his work taking him to Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, Rwanda, Lebanon, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and beyond.

In 2011, while working in Afghanistan, Duley was critically injured by an improvised explosive device, losing both legs and his left arm.

Giles Duley pictured out in the field

Just 18 months later, he returned to Afghanistan to continue telling the stories of civilians living with the daily consequences of conflict.

He later founded the Legacy of War Foundation, which today supports projects in Ukraine, Rwanda and Lebanon.

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He also served as the United Nations’ first Global Advocate for Persons with Disabilities in Conflict and Peacebuilding Situations.

Instagram post on Angelina Jolie's account

In a tribute shared on her official Instagram account, and authored by her creative collective Atelier Jolie, Jolie said she wanted to celebrate her “long-time friend and collaborator” on being named the recipient of the 2025 Tipperary International Peace Award.

Jolie shared a series of images that Giles had taken in Ukraine in her post to Instagram.

Jolie herself has visited Ukraine twice since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and said that it was Duley who suggested she visit Kherson last year in order to “truly understand how people live on the front line in Ukraine”.

He added that Jolie is a “true humanitarian” who “always seeks to understand how people live in conditions of war”.

Martin Quinn, honorary secretary of the Tipperary Peace Convention, said it is a “tremendous honour that Angelina Jolie has publicly recognised Giles Duley’s work”.

He added that the post “not only celebrates Giles’ extraordinary humanitarian contribution but also shines an international spotlight on the Tipperary International Peace Award and the values of peace, compassion and human dignity that it represents”.

The Tipperary International Peace Award will be presented to Giles Duley at a special ceremony in Tipperary on 15 September.

After being named the recipient of the 2025 award, Duley said he was “truly honoured and deeply humbled to receive the Award”.

He added: “I accept this award on behalf of all those living with the realities of war, and with the knowledge that this recognition will strengthen my resolve to do even more.”