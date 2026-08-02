Over 2,500 speeding offences detected during first three days of bank holiday policing operation

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LAST UPDATE | 7 mins ago
OVER 2,500 SPEEDING offences have been detected during the first three days of the August bank holiday roads policing operation.
The garda operation started on Thursday and will continue until Tuesday, 4 August.
During the first three days of the operation, there were no fatalities as a result of traffic collisions – the total number of fatalities on Irish roads to date this year is 108.
Throughout this weekend’s roads policing operation, gardaí are conducting both mandatory intoxicant testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.
To date, 88 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Around 2,540 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first three days of the operation.
Notable speeds detected on Saturday included a motorist on who was over double the 50km/h limit on the Dublin Road in Galway.
A motorist was also clocked at close to 100km/h in a 60 zone on the Navan Road in Dublin, while a driver was clocked at 182km/h in a 100 zone on the N4 Moher, Aughamore, Co Leitrim.
During the first three days, over 270 drivers were also detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt.
Meanwhile, gardaí said this weekend’s operation is focused on the four “lifesaver offences”.
These include speeding, driving under the influence, using a mobile phone while driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.
“Road safety needs to be a priority for everyone,” said a garda spokesperson. “You can help get another person home safe this weekend.”
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