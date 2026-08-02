GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news you need to know as you start the day.

Middle East

1. Donald Trump claimed Middle East allies have reached the parameters of a deal to end the Iran war and said that he would hold off on ordering new strikes in the five-month-old conflict.

Gaza

2. Overnight Israeli strikes on Gaza hit multiple residential buildings and killed at least eight people, despite Hamas saying it agreed to the latest stage of a deal to end the war.

Cork

3. A man died after he got into difficulty in the water at the pier in Castletownbere, Co Cork.

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Moscow

4. An explosion Saturday at a Moscow restaurant that killed three people and wounded 21 others was a bombing, Russia’s national anti-terrorism committee said.

Immigration

5. The Government has welcomed a sharp increase in the number of international protection appeals being processed, but an immigration lawyer has warned the figures reflect changes to the appeals system that could disadvantage some asylum seekers.

Peru

6. A small plane carrying foreign tourists to view Peru’s famed Nazca Lines archaeological site crashed Saturday, killing all 13 people on board.

PTSB

7. The Irish state has finally sold the last of its private banking share. The government is selling the PTSB bailout as a victory for taxpayers, but writing for The Journal, Paul O’Donoghue says this is an attempt to spin a narrative.

Waterford

8. A Waterford councillor has said that a local community safety plan developed for a beleaguered part of Waterford city will be underminded if it is not fully taken into account by planners or developers.

Tour de France

9. Inside the pro cycling team using Formula One science to transform the sport: The 42 travelled to meet engineers and sports scientists inside Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe as they battled to a podium place at the Tour de France.